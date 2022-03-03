'They'll Together Take More Than 14 Wickets': Aakash Chopra Makes Major Prediction for India's Spin Duo

Ahead of the first Test between team India and Sri Lanka, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the clash which will take place in Mohali from March 4. Though Team India is the favourite side considering the excellent record in their backyard, the squad has not been showcasing their A-game lately. The team lost the three-match Test series against South Africa by 1-2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted India will easily win the first Test. “India will win this Test match, there is no doubt," he said. Recalling the recently concluded T20I series, Chopra mentioned that though the predictions were Sri Lanka giving a tough fight, India won it one-sided. “Here also you will expect that the Indian team will not come into Sri Lanka’s hands," he added.

Talking about the performances, Chopra predicted a rich haul of wickets from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin and has also stated that Indian openers will score more runs as compared to the Sri Lankan side.

“I feel Jadeja and Ashwin will together take more than 14 wickets in the entire Test match provided that Ashwin is fit. That’s a big question because that confirmation has not yet come," Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

“Whoever wins the toss will bat first. You might say what sort of prediction this is. Sorry, it is obvious. In India, whenever the coin falls in your favor, you are extremely elated that you will bat after winning the toss," he added.

“I feel the Indian openers will score more runs than the Sri Lankan openers. Now Rohit is back. His partnership with Mayank will flourish once again.

“India to win this Test match, there is no doubt. It is an important Test match. Sri Lanka can give a fight but we were saying in the T20s also that there will be a fight, it will be a difficult series, but India won it one-sided. Here also you will expect that the Indian team will not come in Sri Lanka’s hands. But last time when Sri Lanka came, two of the three Tests were drawn. That was then, this is now," he further said.

India has an upper hand when it comes to records the Men In Blue have against Sri Lanka at home. India has never lost a Test to Sri Lanka while playing at home. Of the 20 matches, India has won 11 and 9 resulted in a draw.

