They're Young and These Experiences will Make Them Learn': Dhawan Reflects on Bowlers After ODI Series Defeat

Shikhar Dhawan had to return empty-handed from New Zealand as the rain washed out the third and the final ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday. The Black Caps, who won the opening encounter by 7 wickets, were leading the series 1-0 and ultimately pocketed it after the 2nd and 3rd ODI was marred due to bad weather.

After losing the series, stand-in Indian skipper Dhawan said it’s going to be a lesson for the young brigade who stood up in the absence of the experienced players. India came in with a young bowling attack in Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar, with Yuzvendra Chahal being the only experienced campaigner.

“We are a young unit. For sure, the bowling unit must have learned about bowling the good length area a bit more. I felt that we bowled a bit on the shorter side. They also have to get a bit more consistent in bowling a bit more up and using the bounce more. They are young and that’s how they will learn from these experiences," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the majority of the youngsters not going to Bangladesh for the upcoming three-match series, Dhawan thinks that picking the small things from the series in New Zealand will be beneficial for both batters and bowlers.

“I tell them that it is important to pick up the detailings, like every inch matters. If we are talking to the bowling unit, you understand that okay, where to pitch the ball and the lengths you have to bowl consistently. Those things are simple, but quite effective. They are young, so they are learning to handle pressure as well," Dhawan said.

“Even if they are being hit for boundaries, they need to come back more quickly. Even for the batting unit as well, in seaming wickets, batting close to the body or coming up with a plan B, like rotating the strike and putting the pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

