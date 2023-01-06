'They're Young Kids, Will Have Games Like This': Dravid Defends Arshdeep, Says People 'Needs to be Patient'

The first question which was shot at head coach Rahul Dravid in the post-match press conference was about Arshdeep’s below-par show with the ball on Thursday night. The latter had returned to action against the Pune T20I against Sri Lanka but had an awful outing which eventually became the most significant talking point.

Arshdeep bowled five no-balls in his 2-over spell against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday night. He also conceded 37 runs as Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis took full advantage of the three free-hits to smack him all around the ground, taking 17 runs in his first over. Arshdeep returned to bowl a couple of more no-balls in the 19th over of the innings as India allowed Sri Lanka to raise 206/6 in 20 overs.

When asked about the barrage of no-balls bowled by Arshdeep, Dravid said it’s a learning curve for the youngster and others need to be patient with him.

“We need to be patient with a lot of these young kids, There are a lot of youngsters playing in this team, especially our bowling attack. They are young kids, they will have games like this. We all need to be patient with them, we need to be understanding that games like this can happen," Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

The Indian head coach was of the opinion that young guns are improving. Still, as international cricket is a tough competition and a huge learning experience for them, they are likely to have such off-days and advised everyone to be restrained and show patience.

“Of course, they are improving, we keep working hard and we need to help them and support them, technically, in whatever we can in terms of support and create the right environment and get the best of their skills. Very skilful, but they are learning, it’s tough, it’s not easy learning and playing international cricket and you have to learn on the job, So, yeah you got to have a little bit of patience with these guys.

“The good thing is this year a lot of focus is going to be on the 50-over World Cup and the T20 games we have to give us the opportunity to try out these younger guys and hopefully give them opportunities and support them when they have tough games likes this, which they will (in future too)," Dravid added.

