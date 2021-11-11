‘They’ve a Psychological Pressure of Facing us’: Shoaib Akhtar Wishes to See Pakistan Playing New Zealand in Finals

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup 2021 finals after defeating England by 5 wickets on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The Black Caps showcased an exemplary batting performance as they chased down a 167-run target despite losing some quick wickets in the beginning.

It’s the first time that New Zealand will play a T20 World Cup finals and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar wishes to see the Kiwis locking horns with Babar Azam’s Pakistan on Sunday. The Men in Green will take on Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the high-octane clash will face the world champions of the longest formats.

Speaking is his latest YouTube video, Shoaib was of the opinion that New Zealand have a psychological pressure of facing Babar Azam & Co. He also recalled the Black Caps cancelling their tour pf Pakistan in September. However, the former cricketer did mention that the Men in Green need to defeat the Aussies first.

“Now, I want New Zealand to face Pakistan in the finals, because they have a psychological pressure of facing us. But for the first time, Pakistan has to play one of the most amazing cricket ever against Australia tomorrow. I can see that Pak-NZ in the finals. But Pakistan has to cross the river of fire to become the finalists," said Akhtar.

The former speedster reckoned that the captaincy in the first semi-final game wasn’t upto the mark from both sides. Akhtar underlined while Morgan didn’t utilise his bowling options properly, Williamson disappointed during New Zealand’s chase of 167.

“When it came to strategy of Morgan, I didn’t like it at all. When Livingston got a wicket in the 16th over, Morgan should’ve given the ball to Rashid in the next over itself.

“From both sides, the captaincy wasn’t up to the mark. From both sides, the captain didn’t bat greatly. Williamson is an anchor, he’s not one for the helter-skelter. He should’ve played for a long time. But this was his lesson. He will always be a danger as long as he’s in the middle," Akhtar concluded.

