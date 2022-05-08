Things Go From Bad to Worse: Virat Kohli Registers His Third Golden Duck of Season, Misery in IPL 2022 Continues

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli registered his third golden duck of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The former RCB skipper is going through a lean patch and the golden duck on Sunday made things bad to worse. Kohli has failed to open his run account against Sunrisers this season as he also got dismissed on a golden duck the last time both teams faced each other.

The 33-year-old opened the inning for RCB and on the first ball of the match, Kohli tried to flick Jagadeesha Suchith and the ball went straight to Kane Willaimson at short mid-wicket as the SRH skipper took an easy catch. Kohli was in disbelief after registering another golden duck as it was not even a wicket-taking delivery from Suchith but his lean patch continued.

He has registered a total of 6 golden ducks in the Indian Premier League while the three of them came in the ongoing season itself. The first of IPL 2022 came against Lucknow Super Giants when Dushmantha Chameera got the better of him where Kohli found a fielder at a point in Deepak Hooda. While Marco Jansen dismissed him on the first ball at Brabourne Stadium in their previous clash as that time the former RCB skipper edged the ball to Aiden Markram at slip.

Virat Kohli’s Dismissal on golden ducks in IPL

By Ashish Nehra vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008

By Sandeep Sharma vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2014

By Nathan Coulter-Nile vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017

By Dushmantha Chameera vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022

By Marco Jansen vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

By Jagadeesha Suchith vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Kohli also became the first RCB player to register three golden ducks in a single IPL season. The 33-year-old regained some form in the last couple of matches with 58 and 30 but he was not at his fluent best and the golden duck on Sunday makes the case worse for him. He has scored just 216 runs this season so far which includes a half-century.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri earlier advised Kohli to take a short break from cricket as he feels that the former Indian skipper is overcooked at the moment.

With T20 World Cup around the corner, India need Kohli to find his mojo back as he is getting dismissed in different ways in every match which is a worrying sign for him and Team India.

