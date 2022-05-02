'Think Faf du Plessis Would be Jealous a Little Bit, But it's Okay'

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway hammered the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack into submission, notching up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the highest opening stand of the season, to post an imposing 202 for two in an IPL match here on Sunday. Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) was at his destructive best as he smashed six sixes and as many fours before falling short of a deserving hundred by just one run.

His opening partner Conway, playing only his second game of the season, made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls studded with eight hits to the fence and four maximums.

Gaikwad was in his zone as he stood on his backfoot, waiting for the ball to come to him and played some exceptional shots to dominate the formidable SRH bowling unit.

Anything short was pulled with immaculate ease, while pitched up deliveries were treated with equal disdain as Gaikwad didn’t miss a trick to send SRH on a leather hunt during his classy innings.

Conway too showed great temperament as he was the perfect foil for Gaikwad. He bide his time initially before going for the big shots in the slog overs.

When asked about his superb knock, Gaikwad went cheeky and said: “I think Faf would be jealous a little bit. But it’s okay. It feels really nice to have the record." Ruturaj told CSK TV after Chennai’s 13-run win over Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, he was all praise, speaking about his opening partner Devon Conway who was equally instrumental with the bat. “He also showed great courage to take on the bowlers. Very happy for him because he was eager to perform for this lovely franchise."

“It’s really special. I can’t put in words. They don’t come and see my matches. But I wanted to come and experience the atmosphere, experience the CSK thing. Obviously, they don’t come with any expectation of me scoring. I know it might be playing in their minds, but I am really thankful to god and thankful to them for supporting me. I hope I have made them proud. Thankfully, I gave my best," Ruturaj said.

