'Thinking of Him at This Terrible Time': Kevin Pietersen Trolls Manchester United Fan Yuvraj Singh

Premier League club Manchester United are enduring a nightmare of a season with their 0-4 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium adding another painful chapter to a campaign that cannot end sooner. The 20-time PL champions conceded a solitary goal in the first half and then suffered a meltdown of epic proportions with Brighton pumping three goals within the space of 15 minutes in the second half to consigned their famous opponents to their fourth straight defeat on the road.

With that shambolic display, Man United’s faint hopes of sealing a Champions League spot came to an official closure. Their disappointed fans began chanting the name of club legend and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked mid-season and replaced by interim manager Ralf Rangick.

Off the field too, Man United fans are being trolled mercilessly.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen, currently in India for commentary duties in IPL 2022, took a shot at India legend Yuvraj Singh, who is an ardent follower of the British club.

“If anyone knows where @YUVSTRONG12 is, please let him know I’m thinking of him at this terrible time…!" Pierersen posted on his Twitter handle.

Yuvraj took the jibe sportingly and conceded the performance as ‘unacceptable.’

“Thanks buddy ! I was thinking about you too in the champions league . ??But I agree this is unacceptable," Yuvraj replied to Pietersen’s tweet.

However, their banter didn’t stop at that. Stung by Yuvraj’s Champions League remark, Pietersen shot back, “Do you know what the champions league is?"

Yuvraj didn’t hold back and said, “No I dont (sic) u possess all the sporting knowledge why dont u tell the whole Twitter world ?"

And it continued…

Ragnick apologised to fans after the heavy defeat.

“We were second best," he told Sky Sports. “We can only apologise to the supporters. It was a terrible performance and a humiliating defeat. We gave them too much time, too much space. We couldn’t get into a position to stop them playing through our lines. The game plan was completely different. We told the players to be as compact as possible and then to release pressure on them. We couldn’t stop them."

