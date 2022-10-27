'This Boost will Inspire Them': Former India Women's Captain Mithali Raj Welcomes BCCI's Pay Equity Policy

Former India women’s team captain Mithali Raj has welcomed BCCI’s historic move to offer the same pay to its centrally contracted men and women players. On Thursday, board secretary Jay Shah made a massive announcement on social media, introducing the pay equity policy according to which the men and women players will receive the same amount of match fees.

In a couple of tweets, Shah confirmed the new pay scale for women cricketers, i.e., Rs 15 Lakh per Test match, Rs 6 Lakh for an ODI and Rs 3 Lakh for a T20I.

“The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Jay Shah tweeted.

“The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support," he added.

Former captain Mithali has backed the major move. Speaking to CNN News 18 about the historic decision, she said the pay equity policy will serve as a major boost to all the India’s centrally contracted women cricketers.

“Mr Jay shah is very proactive for the cause of women cricket which wasn’t the case in the past. The girls are doing well, it’s a huge thing for them. This boost will inspire them," Mithali told CNN News18.

Putting the male and female cricketers under the same pay scale is the first big decision taken by the board after former fast bowler Roger Binny became the BCCI president.

Meanwhile, star India batter Yastika Bhatia took to Twitter and thanked Jay Shah for the historic decision made by the Indian cricket board.

“Thanks Jay Sir and BCCI," she tweeted.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had struck a deal with the country’s players’ association, which enabled the women cricketers to earn as much as the mail players, while Cricket Australia (CA) is also working to do away with gender disparity.

