This Could be Blessing in Disguise For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Ravi Shastri on Split Captaincy

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has shared his views on the split captaincy in Indian cricket with Virat Kohli leading the Test side and Rohit Sharma in charge of white-ball team. Kohli relinquished the T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup, however, he was sacked as ODI captain. The selectors wanted a single captain for white-ball formats and they took the decision of sacking Kohli and naming Rohit as the captain of both ODIs and T20Is. However, the decision didn’t go well with several fans as they were not happy with BCCI’s way of handling the situation.

Shastri, whose tenure as India head coach ended after the 2021 T20 WC, said that the split captaincy is the right way to go and it could turn out a blessing in disguise for both Kohli and Rohit.

“It’s the right way to go. This could be a blessing in disguise for Virat and Rohit. For one guy to handle all 3 is not easy at all in this time of living in and out of bio-bubbles because of Covid.

“Virat can focus on red-ball cricket and lead for as long as he wants to lead in Tests. It will allow him to sit back and think on his game because he’s got a good 5-6 years left in him," Shastri said on Star Sports.

During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

Under Kohli’s leadership, India won 15 out of the 19 bilateral ODI series which includes historic series wins over South Africa, Australia and West Indies on their soil.

Earlier this month, a day after Kohli’s sacking as ODI captain, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly claimed that BCCI had asked him to not quit the T20I captaincy in September and the selectors had to drop him from the 50-overs captaincy as they want a single captain for white-ball formats. While Kohli had, however, contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference ahead of departure for the South Africa Test series.

