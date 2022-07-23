'This Dip Was Bound to Happen Sometime': Anjum Chopra Opines on Virat Kohli's Lean Patch

Former India batter Anjum Chopra feels that the dip in Virat Kohli’s form was bound to happen. She said that the batting maverick has raised a high standard for himself which is why people are raising questions on him. Kohli scored his last international century way back in 2019, he has hit several fifty-plus scores after 2019 but has been going through an unusual phase where his conversion rate has dropped drastically.

Meanwhile, he has not been at his best this year and has failed to manufacture big runs. Kohli has been rested for the upcoming white-ball tour to West Indies despite an underwhelming show against England. The 33-year-old managed to get 12 runs off two T20Is he played and the lean patch continued in the ODIs where he registered scores of 16 and 17.

The legendary India woman batter said that Kohli must be trying hard to get out of the lean patch.

“Virat Kohli himself knows what he needs. When you do not score as per your standards, you practice more. I am sure that he is practicing, is doing, and will keep doing everything to back in form. The way international cricket goes, practice is the only way out. A player can only try and make the effort. And a player like him must be trying and trying to get out of the slump. But sometimes, things do not go your way. The kind of adulation and focus he has had on him over the years, this dip was bound to happen sometime," Anjum told ANI.

Anjum further said that Kohli has set a high standard for himself which is the reason why the 30s and 40s from a player like him don’t look good as she backed the batting maverick to return to form soon.

“I have seen players scoring 30s and 40s and surviving in the Indian team for years. But from his bat, the 30s and 40s look less because of the standard he has set for himself. I am sure that it will be a matter of time that he will be back among runs for the Indian team," said Chopra.

