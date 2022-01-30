This India Under-19 Player Will 'Surely Be Purchased' in Mega Auctions According to Ravichandran Ashwin

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given his verdict on a number of under-19 players as far as IPL 2022 mega auctions are concerned. Since IPL came into existence, its franchises have been on the lookout to make long-term investments. Which effectively meant someone from India under-19. Ashwin named this young Indian all-rounder as his top pick among the future stars who will surely be picked for the mega auctions. And his name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He bats at number five and can be a very effective finisher of the game, his innings of 39* off 17 balls against Ireland is a case in point. He can also double up as a seamer and is quite effective in bowling in-swing.

“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," he said. “He is a right-arm medium-pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand. “He is also a strong lower middle-order hitter. The power he generates when he hits the ball is incredible. He should attract at least 5-10 bids. Make sure to watch him out," he added.

Ashwin also said that he is unsure about Yash Dhull and if he will be picked by any of the franchises. Although, in the past under-19 skippers have been a hot favourite among the teams with Priyam Garg and Prithvi Shaw picked up by Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

“Yash Dhull is a highly talented batter. Last time SRH picked up U19 skipper Priyam Garg. Will they do the same this time? We’ll have to wait and watch. DC has also backed a former U19 captain in Shaw," he said.

