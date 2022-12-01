New Zealand may have won the 3-match ODI series 1-0, but it was more of a mood spoiler for the ardent followers of the game. The poor weather not only affected 2 out of three games but also hurt India’s campaign which went off to a disappointing start. After losing the opener by 7 runs, the visitors never stood a chance to bounce back and ultimately, had to return empty-handed. However, there were a few positive takeaways for the Men in Blue and one of them was the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer scored an unbeaten 16-ball 37 as India posted 307/6. Though Sundar didn’t pick any wickets in the series, he was at his economical best. In the third ODI, he notched up his maiden ODI fifty, top-scoring with a 64-ball 51 in India’s total of 219.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was one of the commentators on the tour, opined that Sundar grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the absence of senior players.

“He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. And today I think he showed great maturity with the bat. Tough conditions, the top order struggled, and the ball was beating the bat but right from the outset in 5-7 minutes you knew this guy was composed," Shastri said on Amazon Prime video after the conclusion of the 3rd ODI.

“He looked organized, he left the ball well and the balance was fabulous and his footwork very positive. When he hit a couple of boundaries you knew he was on his way. So, this innings will do him a world of good. Proper batter in tough conditions to get a half-century. I think he should take that," he added.

Besides Sundar, the former head coach highlighted several other positives from the ODI series.

“I think a lot of positives came from this one-day series. Shreyas Iyer getting runs in a couple of matches. Willing to stay there and willing to go through the tough period. Suryakumar of course has the potential, has the talent, and he will deliver.

“Sundar, I thought was very good. And even Umran Malik, I like the way he bowled. There’s potential there. If he can persevere, it will be very good. All around, there was very positive Shubman Gill at the start of the innings," he further said.

