'This is a Very Strong Indian Team': Former Spinner Backs Kohli & Co for 1st Test Series Win in SA

Team India went off to a rollicking start in the ongoing South Africa tour, defeating the hosts in the Boxing Day Test by 113 runs. The Virat Kohli-led side had set a 305-run target for the Proteas in the first game in Centurion. In reply, Dean Elgar & Co were bowled out for 191.

The historic win at the SuperSport Park made Kohli the only Indian captain to win two Tests on South African soil. With two more games to go, the experts believe that the visitors have a great chance to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said, unlike the previous tours, this time India has a top-quality pace attack that can take all 20 wickets in a Test and that’s why the team stand a chance of scripting history.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, Harbhajan said, “We’ve spoken about it earlier as well that this series will present plenty of opportunities against South Africa. When India used to tour South Africa earlier, it seemed as if they are travelling to play in very difficult conditions, but now the irrespective of the scenario in South African cricket, India have the bowlers to take 20 wickets. Shami picked five wickets and bowled splendidly in the second innings. Bumrah took crucial wickets on Day 4 evening."

Heaping praise on a ‘strong’ Indian team, Harbhajan added that the hosts are ‘no match’ to Kohli’s side.

“Overall, if you look at it, this South Africa team is no match to the current Indian unit. I feel this is a very strong Indian team and like I had said earlier, this is their best opportunity to win a Test series there. If they can’t win it this time around, it will be very difficult. The start though has been very good and, in the time to come, India will win at least one of the next two games and take the series," explained Harbhajan.

India currently lead the series 1-0. They are gearing up for the second Test that begins on January 3 at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

