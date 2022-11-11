'This is Absolute Garbage': Danny Morrison Blasts Twitter User Spreading Fake News in His Name

Former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison hit out at a troll for spreading fake news on Twitter. The renowned cricket commentator was furious with a user, who associated his name with an objectionable post on the social media platform regarding the final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Ahead of the semi-final clashes, a user allegedly quoted Morrison and wrote a dreadful tweet, that he claimed was said by the Kiwi commentator. “I hope we see a Pakistan vs India final, and Pakistan beat them. We all want justice against corrupt cricket mafia," the user tweeted while using Morrison’s name and a picture of him in the commentary box.

Advertisement

Upon seeing the bogus tweet on Twitter, Morrison got livid and was quick to lambast the troll for spreading false information and for using his name without his knowledge. He was upset that the trolls were deceiving the game’s fans and followers during the T20 World Cup.

“I’ve just seen this (Tweet). This is absolute garbage! So, over this crap on social (media) platforms," Morrison tweeted.

This wasn’t the first time such an incident was called out by a cricket pundit.

After India’s blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage, a Pakistan fan shared a statement quoting Nasser Hussain as blasting the umpires for making ‘strange’ decisions. Hussain then came clear that the comments were not made by him and were ‘fabricated.’

He also requested the user to delete the tweet as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Notably, the possibility of another India-Pakistan clash in the final went down the drain as the Rohit Sharma-led side were trounced by England in the second semi-final on Thursday. India had no answers to an absolutely dominant performance from Jos Buttler’s men.

Electing to bowl first, the England bowlers were right on the money and made life difficult for the batters. Valiant performances from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya got India close to 170.

Advertisement

However, that wasn’t enough as the England openers Buttler and Alex Hales clobbered the Indian bowlers and chased down the target without breaking a sweat. A humiliating 10-wicket defeat meant that India once again crashed out of an ICC tournament in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Earlier in the first semi-final, Pakistan put on a magnificent performance to trounce New Zealand by seven wickets. Babar Azam and his men seemed too hot to handle for the Kiwis, who were yet again left licking their wounds in an international tournament.

Both England and Pakistan finished second in their respective groups and will now be crossing swords in the final of the T20 World Cup on November 13.

The two juggernauts will be in the quest for their second T20 title on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here