'This is Called Domination!': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Congratulate India Women Cricket Team For Asia Cup Title Win

The Indian cricket team on Saturday asserted their continental authority in style as they romped home to an eight-wicket win in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet (Bangladesh) to clinch a record-extending seventh title. India dominated the one-sided summit clash as they kept Sri Lanka to a meagre 65/9 in 20 overs and then a sparkling half-century from Smriti Mandhana helped them to the target in just 8.3 overs.

India thus capped off a memorable campaign that saw them winning all but one of their matches during the tournament. The likes of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain Virat Kohli congratulated their women counterparts on the massive victory.

“We clinch the Asia Cup once again! Many congratulations to our women’s team for winning the Asia Cup for a record 7th time!" Tendulkar tweeted soon after India’s win.

Kohli, who is in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, also sent his wishes. “Congratulations @BCCIWomen Way to go," he wrote on Twitter.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir highlighted the team’s ‘domination’.

“This is called domination!" wrote Gambhir, a winner of two world cup titles.

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh hoped the team will carry forward their winning show. “Magnificent performance & what a big win for India’s women cricket team against Sri Lanka to win their seventh Asia Cup title ! Hearty congratulations to the team for the successful journey in the tournament. I am sure this victory march is going to continue," he Bhajji tweeted.

The bowling trio of Renuka Singh (3/5), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Sneh Rana (2/13) wreaked havoc and never allowed Sri Lanka batters to settle in.

India captain Harmanpreet praised her bowlers and fielders for restricting their opponents to a low total.

“We should give credit to the bowlers and the fielding unit was very good today from ball one," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

“We didn’t want to give them easy runs as every ball is important, proud of the way we performed today. You have to read the wicket and place the field accordingly. We did that very well and placed the fielders accordingly and that really helped us," she added.

