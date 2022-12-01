Rishabh Pant’s inclusion over Sanju Samson has raised eyebrows, especially the way the former has been batting in recent times. The Delhi Capitals skipper managed to play just one good innings in recent times which came against England where he scored a century to take his team home in the series decider. Apart from that, Pant’s stocks has been going down and he was even benched most part of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pant’s scores in his last nine innings across the two white-ball formats read 10, 15, 11, 6, 6, 3, 9, 9 and 27.

On the other hand, Samson shone with the limited opportunities he got with the bat, moreover, he also scored 36 off 38 balls in the first ODI match. Speaking on this whole issues, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lashed out at BCCI. He said Pant is not a white ball cricketer, adding Samson needs more opportunities.

“India should accept the fact that Rishabh Pant is not a white-ball cricketer. They have tried him at every position in the order, just so that he can score runs. But what about Sanju Samson? Did he do anything wrong by scoring 36 runs?," he said on his Youtube channel.

“From fans to former players, everyone has expressed displeasure over this. All this is very demoralizing for Sanju Samson, as he is being treated like an average cricketer."

Here, it must be noted that Samson led Rajasthan Royals to the final in IPL 2022 and was subsequently dropped despite being picked for Ireland and England tour. He eventually found himself out of contention for T20 World Cup only to be picked again for New Zealand tour where he warmed the bench for T20Is.

Moreover, the former Pakistan spinner said that management didn’t treat Deepak Hooda well and now the batter has lost all his confidence.

“Deepak Hooda was dancing when the ball started to seam. He didn’t understand what was happening. The team management dropped him when he was doing well, shattering his confidence. Now he has been asked to play in a tough situation where he doesn’t know what to do."

