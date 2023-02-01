'This is Enough, I Cannot do This Anymore': Shaheen Shah Afridi Opens Up on Tough Times During Injury Rehabilitation

Premier Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up on the tough times he faced during rehabilitation sessions after he sustained the knee injury which has kept him out of the game for quite a long time in the last year. Afridi sustained an injury during the Sri Lanka tour last year and missed the Asia Cup 2022 but recovered in time for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He played all the matches in the mega ICC tournament but the injury aggravated during the final while fielding which once again put him out of the game for a long time.

Afridi said that it was quite frustrating for him when his recovery was not going the way he wanted and he even thought of giving up on a few occasions

“There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself ‘this is enough, I cannot do this anymore’," Afridi told PCB digital.

He also revealed his source of motivation during the tough times as he watched his bowling videos to keep moving forward.

“But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself ‘to push a little more’ … It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," he added.

Pakistan have missed the services of Shaheen in recent times, specifically in the longest format where they have not been up to mark in home conditions. The left-arm pacer admitted that he was desperate to get back on the field after watching his team suffer in the last few months in Tests.

“It came when I was watching the [Multan Test] match and our tailenders were not able to finish the game. I wanted to hit a few sixes there and finish the match for Pakistan. Also, when they [England] were scoring a lot of runs, I wanted to give my input with the ball," he added.

The 22-year-old is all set to make his comeback in the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League as he revealed that he has ticked all the boxes to make his return on he field.

“HBL PSL is one of the best leagues in the world and the quality of cricket tests you as a bowler. I am very excited to be making my comeback here and look forward to all the challenges that it will throw at me. Thanks to Almighty, I am doing well. I am ticking both the bowling workload and fitness requirement boxes," he said.

