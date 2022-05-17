This is How Andrew Symonds Won War of Words With Kevin Pietersen

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds died on Saturday night in a car crash near Townsville in northeast Australia. The news of the 46-year-old former cricketer’s untimely death stunned the cricket world as many present and former cricketers expressed their grief on social media.

Matthew Hayden recently shared some interesting anecdotes of him and Symonds. Speaking ahead of the IPL clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, the former Aussie opener recalled a fascinating incident from a match involving Andrew Symonds and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

“He was batting at MCG and Kevin Pietersen was giving him a hard time from cover point. He took about 20 balls to get off strike and Symonds was just gutted because he desperately wanted to play Test cricket," Hayden was quoted while talking on Star Sports.

“Kevin continued after which Symonds said ‘Kevin, just because you have tough stickers on your arm doesn’t mean you’re tough,’" Hayden said.

In that match, Andrew Symonds had played a fine knock of 156 in the first innings and he also notched up a solid partnership of 279 off 393 balls with Hayden. Their crucial partnership had helped the Australia team to recover themselves from 84/5 to 363/6. Hayden also played a terrific knock of 153 in that innings as the hosts reached a mammoth total of 419.

Eventually, Australia had managed to win the Test match by an innings and 99 runs.

Andrew Symonds made his Test debut back in 2004 against Sri Lanka at Galle. In total, he played 26 matches in the longest format of the game. Symonds scored 1462 runs in Tests at an average of 40.61. His highest score in Test cricket remains to be 162 (not out). In the bowling department, Symonds did a formidable job as he had picked up 24 wickets.

In the Indian Premier League, the former Aussie all-rounder had played his first match against Kolkata Knight Riders while representing Deccan Chargers (now defunct) in 2008. Later, Andrew Symonds also became a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise. Overall, the Birmingham-born all-rounder played 39 matches in the Indian franchise-based cricket tournament.

