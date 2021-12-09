'This is India's Golden Opportunity': Harbhajan Singh Explains How India Can Script History in South Africa

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has reckoned that Team India’s upcoming tour of South Africa is the perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli-led outfit to break the country’s Proteas jinx by winning their first-ever red-ball series in the rainbow nation.

Needless to mention that India’s record in South Africa in the longest format of the game has been far less impressive. So far, they have played 20 Test matches against South Africa in their backyard and have managed to win just three of them.

Speaking in his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said,

“I believe this is India’s golden opportunity to win their first Test series in South Africa. If we look at their team, it is not as strong as it used to be. Even in the last tour, players like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis… those guys never allowed India to win there. Although India have played well there, they have never won a series and this is their best chance because their batting isn’t great," Harbhajan said.

He further stressed that the last time around it was the presence of two South Africa batting maestro Faf Du Plessis and AB de Villiers, which denied India their maiden Test series win in the rainbow nation. But they are no longer part of the South African squad, which further increases India’s chances to clinch their maiden Test series win in rainbow nation and script history.

Harbhajan had travelled to South Africa twice with the Indian team in 2001 and 2010. He picked three wickets during his first stint on Proteas soil while bagging 15 scalps the second time around.

Earlier on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kolkata confirmed that India will play three Tests and as many ODIs series against South Africa, starting from December 26. The four-match T20I series, which was earlier part of India’s South Africa tour, have been postponed and will be played at later dates.

Initially, India were scheduled to start their South Africa tour on December 17 but it was delayed due to the new Omicron Covid variant concerns, which was discovered in the region.

