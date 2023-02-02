‘This Is Pathetic’: Twitter Slams Naseem Shah For ‘Body Shaming’ Azam Khan

The Khulna Tigers were up against the Comilla Victorians in a high-scoring Bangladesh Premier League fixture on Tuesday. The game turned out to be an entertaining one as both sides registered 200-plus total. However, the action-packed encounter eventually grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. A controversial incident took place in the 19th over of the first innings, after Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah tried to rile up Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan. However, Azam seemed totally unfazed by the development as he simply pushed Naseem away. The 24-year-old pacer then went on to imitate the walking style of Azam while he was making his way to the crease.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Naseem Shah’s controversial gesture triggered a row as fans slammed the Comilla Victorians pacer. “Naseem shah is se behtar kuch kar sakta tha [Naseem Shah could have done something better]. Body shaming is not a joke, sorry to all Naseem lovers," wrote one Twitter user.

One social media user voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Friendship is okay but body shaming on camera will make anyone uncomfortable, be it your friend also."

Another person commented, “I hope it’s all fun and games. And Azam Khan is not feeling uncomfortable!"

Advertisement

One person criticised Naseem Shah’s act and wrote, “Awful behaviour."

This fan requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into the matter. “I believe that the ICC should have a look at this. It’s called body shaming, not teasing," read the comment.

Coming back to the game, Azam Khan scored a quickfire 12 off four deliveries. Veteran opening batter Tamim Iqbal produced a brilliant knock of 95 to guide Khulna Tigers to a mammoth total of 210 runs. The high-octane match was witness to some big-hitting and stellar performances as Comilla Victorians not only won the match but did so quite convincingly. West Indies batter Johnson Charles notched a magnificent century as the Comilla-based franchise reached the target with 10 balls to spare.

The win helped the Imrul Kayes-led side to move up to the third spot in the standings. Contrastingly, the Khulna Tigers are having a disappointing season, winning only two games in BPL 2023 so far.

Get the latest Cricket News here