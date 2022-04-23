'This is so Painful': Virat Kohli in Disbelief After Bagging 2nd Golden Duck in a Row; Netizens React- WATCH

The world came to standstill for Virat Kohli when he secured the second consecutive golden duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Batting against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was in sheer disbelief after Marco Jansen got the better of him with a fuller delivery.

It was just the second over when RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis of the first ball and Kohli walked out. The Mumbai crowd was elated to see the Indian superstar on the field and welcomed him with a loud cheer. While he took his guard, SRH Kane Williamson made a little adjustment to the field placement; posting a fielder at the second slip.

Jansen came running and bowled a fuller delivery. Kohli played with hard hands, going for the drive through mid-on. Unfortunately, he got a thick outside edge and the ball went straight into the bucket hands of Markram at the second slip.

Williamson’s tactics worked while Kohli was shocked with what he went through.

Check out the video of Kohli’s dismissal:

The RCB fans present at the stadium were left in a state of shock. Reactions began to pour in on social media as well. Here’s how the netizens reacted:

The ongoing IPL season hasn’t been good enough for Kohli who relinquished the RCB captaincy last year. It was his fourth single-digit score in 8 innings. And to his disappointment, he bagged a golden duck for the second time in a row.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to field first. Both teams are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs from their respective previous matches.

Meanwhile, Williamson also provided an update about the situation of Washington Sundar, who suffered an injury during the match against Gujarat Titans on April 11. The SRH skipper said the all-rounder is getting better day by day and would be fit for their next game.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said as this is their first game on this ground, but the pitch looks pretty consistent and is offering something to the bowlers as well.

