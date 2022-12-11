'This is the Way to Play ODIs in this Era': Michael Vaughan Takes Dig at Team India After Ishan, Kohli Knocks

Team India had to receive a lot of criticism from fans and experts for their horrendous run overseas. After crashing out of the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue managed to win the T20Is in New Zealand but what came next was utterly disappointing. India lost the New Zealand ODIs 1-0 and trailed 2-0 in Bangladesh before Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli showcased their batting to hand a 227-run consolation win to the visitors.

A lot has been spoken about India’s team selection and their way of playing the 50-over format as they usher into a world cup year. But the way Ishan and Virat anchored India’s innings on Saturday, was a huge positive for India going ahead.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has often criticised India’s conservative batting approach in white-ball cricket, took a sly dig at the innings against Bangladesh. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he wrote,

“This is the way to play one day cricket in this era India #BANvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

In one of his articles for the leading English daily, The Telegraph, Vaughan had taken brutal shots at India’s batting approach, calling them the ‘most underperforming white-ball team’ in history of cricket.

“Since winning 50 over World Cup what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years. India are the most underperforming white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?" Vaughan had written.

Earlier on Saturday, there were many incredible shots hit by Kishan in his 24 fours and ten sixes, where he mixed confidence and fearlessness in toying with a Bangladesh bowling attack, leaving them clueless. When bowlers gave width or pitched on the fourth stump, he was quick to crash them through the off-side. When bowlers dropped short, he was quick to unleash the pull-off backfoot or one-legged.

Ishan Kishan embarked upon a sizzling 290-run stand with Kohli, who made 113 off 91 balls, as India made 409/8 in 50 overs on Saturday. In reply, Bangladesh folded for 148 in 32 overs, giving India a crushing victory in a dead rubber as the hosts won the series 2-1.

