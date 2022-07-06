This Is What Happened When Monkey Met A Monk. Courtesy: Murali Vijay

Former India opener Murali Vijay on Tuesday posted a chill session with a monkey during his recent vacation. In the photo, Vijay, who is fondly called “Monk" by his friends, can be seen mimicking the pose of the monkey in the frame. “At Peace with my brother," the 38-year-old captioned the picture.

Vijay recently made a comeback to competitive cricket with Tamil Nadu Premier League, after over two years of hibernation. The veteran is part of the Ruby Trichy Warriors in TNPL.

Previously Vijay was seen playing competitive cricket for Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Highlighting the reasons for his long absence from the cricket field ahead of TNPL, Vijay told the Times of India that he had a few injuries that needed time and he needed to slow down his personal life. “I wanted to play but I had a few injuries. Also, my personal life was going through a fast pace and I wanted to slow it down. I wanted to see where an Individual I am standing, and that’s why I felt the break at that point of time was required," he said.

Vijay thanked the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for being supportive of his decision.

On being asked about his plans to make an India comeback, the opener said that he had no aim and just wanted to enjoy his cricket.

Vijay last played for India in the Perth Test during the 2018-19 tour of Australia.

Representing India in 61 matches in the longest format of the game, Murali Vijay scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.29 and the highest score of 167. Vijay has 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries to his credit in Test cricket.

Vijay also has been part of the Indian team in 17 ODIs and 9 T20I matches. The right-hander played for multiple franchises in the IPL but his most successful stint came with the Chennai Super Kings. In 106 IPL games, mostly as an opener, Vijay scored 2619 runs at an average of 25.93 and strike rate of 121.87. This includes 2 centuries and 15 half-centuries in the tournament.

