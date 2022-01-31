Who is Better? Mohammed Shami Has His Say on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate

India and Pakistan are both cricket loving nations. Just as much as they like they like their cricket, they worship their cricketers too. These two countries have also been lucky enough to see some gems emerge out of there. Naturally, there have been comparisons between the two sets of cricketers. On such debate mentions the names of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, who is the better between the two. Fans have been going on debating about this for years now. Recently, Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was asked the same question and he had a very well measured answer.

Speaking to India.com the 31-year-old said that the Pakistan captain is “great player" and has been one of the reason behind Pakistan’s rise, however, added that the debate would only stand ground if Babar manages continue to play in the same manner for many more years.

“Pakistan have been playing very good cricket of late and the emergence of three-four players have really helped them a lot. No doubt Babar Azam is a great player. But to compare him with the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root or Virat Kohli will be unfair on him. I would say let him play for that many years and then maybe we can judge," Shami told India.com

“At the moment, if he continues to play like that, then he would obviously end his career as one of the greats from Pakistan. Good luck Babar Azam, I would say," he added.

Last year, when Babar was asked about the comparison, he said he felt proud being compared to “such a big player" like Kohli, there is no basis of the comparison as he believes both are different types of players.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. He has performed everywhere and in big matches. When people compare us, I don’t feel pressure, I feel proud because they are comparing me with such a big player," Babar said.

“Personally, I don’t think there should be a comparison, but people do that and I feel happy… Look, we are different players. I have my style of playing and he has his style."

Mohammed Shami, who didn’t play the ODI series, accounted for 14 wickets in the recent Test series against South Africa. Although he will not be featuring in the home series against West Indies.

