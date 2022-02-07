India Under-19 star Ravi Kumar finally revealed what Virat Kohli had to say when he asked him about his weakness during a virtual meeting just ahead of the ICC Under-19 2022 World Cup final. Kumar picked up four wickets in the final against England and along with Raj Bawa derailed England as they managed to score 189 runs on the board. Ravi finished the tournament with 10 wickets, the second-most by an Indian in this edition after Vicky Ostwal’s tally of 12 dismissals, at an average of 13.20 and with a strike rate of 21.6.

Speaking to Indian Express, Ravi revealed that he had asked Kohli, “What is his weakness?" And the veteran Indian batsman laughed it off saying, “Kyun abhi se out karne ki training kar raha hai kya (Are are already planing to get me out now)?"

>Colts Tales: When Ravi Kumar’s ‘Fauji’ Dad Couldn’t Tell His Son About His Grenade Injury in Kashmir

Ravi Kumar’s emergence as the new hero of the under-19 World Cup is not only the result of his own hard work but also due to the sacrifices of his CRPF father, who spent most of his life serving the country.

The 18-year-old from Aligarh on Saturday scalped four wickets to play a pivotal role as India beat England by four wickets to lift the coveted u-19 World Cup trophy for a record fifth time.

“Hum goli chalake desh seva karte hai, aur beta ball daal ke," (We fire bullets to protect our country, and my son serves the country with his bowling)," said Ravi’s father assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, who is now posted in a CRPF camp in the Maoist-prone Rayagada district of Odisha.

Ravi was barely a toddler when Singh was badly injured in the 2006 Srinagar grenade attack which killed one and injured 11 soldiers but he never shared his trials and tribulations with his family.

