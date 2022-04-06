'This is What Virat Should do Early on': Pak Legend Gives Solution to Kohli's Struggle Against Moving Ball

After more than a decade, Virat Kohli is participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as just another player. After relinquishing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy, he went off to a decent start in the current season, scoring an unbeaten 44 against the Punjab Kings. However, he failed to get enough runs in the last two innings. He could muster only 12 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesday evening, he got run out after scoring just 5 runs off 6 deliveries.

Kohli has been struggling to remain among runs since 2019 when he last scored an international century. His misery against the moving ball is now one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing circle.

Former Pakistan captain and pace legend Wasim Akram feels that the former RCB skipper must bat with an open stance to negate the impact of inswinging deliveries, adding that it would be better for him to play with the straight bat against the left-arm seamers.

“I think Kohli should bat with an open stance initially, just for the first couple of overs to negotiate the incoming delivery. With this, the inswinging delivery will not hit his pads. He can play straight with this stance. I think this is what Virat should do early on if he feels he is struggling against the left-armers," said Akram on the VUSport Streaming YouTube channel.

“If a player like Kohli survives the first couple of overs, then I do not think it would be easy to stop him," he added.

Notably, Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the IPL. He has played 202 games and scored 6341 runs at an average of 37.30.

