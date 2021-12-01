This is Why Irrfan Pathan Thinks Appointing Glenn Maxwell as RCB Captain May Not be a Good Idea

Virat Kohli’s decision to quit as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore has posed a big question about the leadership of the team. RCB has retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj before going into the mega auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. While the final call for the captainship is yet to be taken, Maxwell’s name has emerged as the strongest contender for the role. However, former Indian all-rounder Irrfan Pathan thinks that Maxwell may not get the captain job.

Pathan said RCB would want Maxwell to continue his performance as a batsman and not burden him with the pressure of captaining the side. Speaking on Star Sports, the former all-rounder said that RCB will choose their captain from the auction. He added that of the three retained players, Virat will surely not become the captain and with Maxwell, the franchise may not take the risk of burdening with leadership responsivities so, it’s probably going to be someone from the auction leading the RCB in the upcoming IPL.

>Glenn Maxwell joined the RCB camp this year and delivered an impressive performance in the season. His presence helped RCB to tackle their middle-order battling problem. In his 15 matches, Maxwell scored 513 runs batting at an average of 42.57.

Maxwell had led his previous franchise PBKS in 2017 without much success.

Finding a substitute for Kohli is surely not going to be easy for the RCB and they will be looking to get an experienced international name into their side. Kohli who has been part of the RCB franchise since its inception in 2008 took over as full-time captain in 2013. He led the team to the final of the 2016 season of the IPL but failed to win the trophy.

After RCB’s exit from the IPL this year, Kohli announced his resignation from the captain job to focus more on his batting. He also quit his role as the T20 captain of the Indian team.

