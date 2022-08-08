Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded and congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on Monday for winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

PM Modi, tweeted that the women’s cricket team displayed excellent gameplay throughout the tournament and this silver medal will always be a special one as it is India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in cricket. World champions Australia defeated India in the final on Sunday to clinch the prestigious gold medal.

“Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future." tweeted PM Modi.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also opined that it was a big moment for the team but at the same time, she admitted that the players committed the same old mistakes in the game.

“Yeah, definitely it is a big moment for all of us. First time, we were participating and the way we played this tournament, it was great to watch. We were close to gold medal, but once again we did the same mistakes we have been doing in the big tournaments," Kaur told NDTV after the match.

Winning the toss, Australia skipper Meg Lanning decided to bat first and the decision initially seemed to backfire as they lost their first wicket in the third over of the innings. Lenning and Beth Mooney stitched a solid partnership of 74 runs off 46 balls to help their side in recovering the initial danger. Mooney scored a terrific half century, including eight boundaries. Australia, eventually put up a solid total of 161 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. For India, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh scalped two wickets each.

India’s run chase suffered a big blow in the second over after their prolific opener Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for just six runs. India skipper played a brilliant knock of 43-ball 65 to bring Team India back into the contest. Though, her valiant knock ultimately went in vain as India were bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs.

Australia spinner Ashleigh Gardner picked up three wickets in the game to complete a stunning triumph for her side.

India, with the silver medal in cricket under their name, now stands at the 5th position on the CWG 2022 medal table.

