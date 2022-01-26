'This Shastri 2.0 I Don’t Understand, He Doesn’t Make Very Intelligent Comments'

Former India international and cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar agreed with former India coach Ravi Shastri’s comments on Virat Kohli that he could have gone on to captain the Test side for a couple of more years but was on the fence reacting to the former opener’s remark that a lot of people will not be able to digest that fact if he had continued on and won matches.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Manjrekar said, “I was a huge admirer of Ravi Shastri. I played under him, he gave players support, a great fighter, senior. This Shastri 2.0 I don’t understand. What he says in public is expected, I don’t react to it. I don’t want to be disrespectful. He doesn’t make very intelligent comments, you can see the agenda behind it. It’s not an accurate cricketing observation.

READ FULL INTERVIEW: >Virat Kohli Knew Rahul Dravid Wasn’t Like Ravi Shastri; Give Rohit Sharma At Least a Year as Captain and Coach More Power: Sanjay Manjrekar

Advertisement

Shastri had made the comment on India Today, stating, “Whether Virat could have continued to lead India in Tests. For sure, he could have led India for at least 2 years because next two years India would be playing at home and who is coming over - 9 and 10 jacks, going by the rankings. But he would have then made it to 50-60 wins under his captaincy and a lot of people will not be able to digest that fact."

ALSO READ: >Virat Kohli Could Have Led India For Two More Years in Test Cricket: Ravi Shastri

Kohli’s surprise decision to step down from Test captaincy a day after India’s series loss to South Africa, pushed Indian cricket into turmoil with no immediate frontrunner in sight to take over the mantle. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are two names being talked about the most, but with Rahul, just one first-class game under his belt as captain and Sharma still out with an injury, uncertainty over who will take over still remains.

However, as per Manjrekar, Sharma is the only deserving candidate to lead India in all three formats. “The only deserving candidate in all three forms is Rohit Sharma. He is pretty good in T20s. We have seen in the IPL, naturally. In one-dayers, he has captained on occasions, looks the part, and Test matches, after that performance in England, is the most deserving candidate," he said, adding, “Let’s not look too far ahead. Let’s look at one year; there’s no comfortable choice India has. All the other choices have a lot of issues around. A couple of Test matches in one year. There’s got to be a lot of T20 cricket and ODIs.

Advertisement

So take one year at a time and appoint somebody who is most deserving, and if there is some issue then you start looking at another leader. Let’s not pre-empt, because I don’t think there are other exciting options at the moment. Maybe after a year or two, you might find someone."​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here