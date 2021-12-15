This Statement According to Sunil Gavaskar Was the Reason Why Virat Kohli Lost India's ODI Captaincy

Fans of the Indian cricket team were left in a state of shock when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Rohit Sharma will take over India’s ODI captaincy from Virat Kohli last week. Ever since, many have racked their brain to figure out why BCCI took such a step. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar too put on the thinking cap and zeroed in on an instance in the UAE that according to him is the reason why Virat Kohli was ‘sacked’ as the captain.

According to Gavaskar, it could have been Virat Kohli’s initial statement when he announced that he would step down as India’s T20I captain may have played a role in his removal. Kohli had announced his decision to step down from the T20I captaincy position before the start of the World Cup held in UAE.

“If I remember correctly it said ‘I will continue to lead India in Test and ODIs’. I think that line could have been changed to I would be available to lead India in Test and ODIs," Sunil Gavaskar noted.

“The presumptions he would be the captain for Test and ODIs could have been one of the reasons why, there was this little anti-feeling against him," he added.

Gavaskar reckons that the statement could have been framed in a better manner, which would have bode well with certain top BCCI authorities.

However, on Wednesday Kohli addressed the issue of his sacking as The ODI skipper, he said that selectors informed him about their decision to drop him as ODI skipper just after they had the discussion about Test team selection.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said fine. There was no prior communication."

He further went on to add that he had informed the BCCI authorities he would liked to lead the ODI team as well when he informed them about his decision to step down as T20I captain. “I had discussed about my intention to continue as ODI captain. I had communicated my desire unless office bearers, selectors don’t feel likewise. My decision to leave T20I captaincy was taken well."

