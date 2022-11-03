After three straight poor knocks at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, KL Rahul returned among runs on Thursday with a 31-ball fifty against Bangladesh in Adelaide. The Indian vice-captain smashed 4 sixes and 3 boundaries and also forged a crucial 67-run partnership with former captain Virat Kohli that helped the team post 184 for 6 in 20 overs.

The return of KL Rahul was a big positive for Team India as the opener was under scrutiny for the lack of runs. Before the game against Bangladesh, he was spotted having a brief discussion with Kohli in the nets. Their conversation grabbed the eyeballs a day before and following India’s 5-run victory, Rahul was asked about the talk he had with the former skipper.

While addressing the post-match presser in Adelaide, Rahul spoke about the discussion with Kohli and stated that it’s always great to learn from someone who is doing good things for the team.

“We were actually just discussing how this time being in Australia is a little different. We have come here before and have played T20 cricket, Test cricket, everything, but what we had expected the wickets to play that’s not happened so far. It has been a bit more challenging than our previous tours. We were discussing that and the mindset, and we were going through the middle and just seeing if something he says that I can use. Those are the discussions that we all have as players. We always want to learn from each other," Rahul said.

“He has been doing well for the last 2-3 games. Obviously, he’s doing something right and you always want to understand his mindset and what he’s thinking while batting. So, it was a discussion about that," he added.

Matches between India and Bangladesh always bring out drama and emotions which leaves players and fans on the edge of their seats. On Wednesday, at the Adelaide Oval, the rain added another dose of thrill.

Eventually, India prevailed over Bangladesh by five runs to go on top of Group 2 and inch closer towards a spot in the semifinals. The fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (64 not out), along with Suryakumar Yadav’s 16-ball 30, took India to a massive 184/6 in 20 overs.

