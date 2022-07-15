"This Too Shall Pass.." Pakistan Captain's Message In Support Of Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam came out in support of fellow cricketer Virat Kohli as the former skipper’s lean patch continued during the second ODI.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong," Azam said in a tweet following India’s defeat in the second ODI.

Missing the first ODI against England with a groin injury, Kohli scored 16 in the second match, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s. Although the batting maverick started on a strong note as he hit three quality boundaries but once again got out after edging the ball to Jos Buttler off David Wiley behind the stumps.

The Indian batter has gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures, after scores of 1 and 11 in the T20I series, failures in the rescheduled fifth Test, and the IPL.

He has also been left out of India’s T20I squad against the West Indies, leading to outrage among the fans on Twitter.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia nearing, experts have been divided over the surety of Virat Kohli’s place in the playing eleven. This, as Rohit Sharma threw his weight behind the batter questioning ‘experts’ for their logic adding, all this talk didn’t matter to them.

“When someone is scoring consistently for so long, we can’t overlook his contribution if he is not scoring in one or two series or in one or two years," Rohit had said.

“We know the importance of Virat Kohli. The experts have got all the right to talk about it but for us these things don’t matter," he added.