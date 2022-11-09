'This World Cup Deserve IND vs PAK Final': Raina, Kaif, Imran Khan & Others Congratulate Pakistan on Clinical Win

Pakistan has scripted a fairy tale of success in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. On Wednesday, they trounced New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final of the tournament, storming into the grand finale for the first since 2009 which happens to be their third T20 World Cup final in 15 years.

Babar Azam & Co have an astounding story to say when it comes to their semi-final qualification. They were completely written off following back-to-back losses – against India and Zimbabwe – in the Super 12 round of the tournament. However, South Africa’s stunning defeat gave them another chance to shine and thus, they become the first side to qualify for the finale.

Pakistan dominated the game from the word go. They dented New Zealand’s batting by dismissing Fin Allena and Devon Conway inside the powerplay. The Damage was so severe that Williamson & Co never manage to come out of it despite Daryl Mitchell scoring a fifty. The Black Caps were contained to a total of 152/4 which was easily chased down by Babar and his boys.

Social media was set ablaze after Pakistan’s victory. The cricket fraternity came forward with arms open to congratulate the winners. Here are the reactions:

Now that Pakistan are through to the finals, the lovers of the game eagerly want India to beat England and face their arch-rivals in the grand finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

