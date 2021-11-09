‘This’ll Go Down as One of The Great Teams That Has Played The Game’: Shastri Delivers His Final Dressing Room Speech

Ravi Shastri’s commendable tenure as Team India’s head coach ended on Monday night with Virat Kohli & Co. defeating Namibia by 9 wickets in the last Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup. Like any other coach, the former captain experienced several highs and lows during his stint but what India achieved under his guidance is truly exemplary.

The team may have not won any ICC title during his time, but it has achieved several unnavigated milestones and winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under twice in a row is one of the major highlights of Shastri’s term.

On Monday, the former head coach delivered a powerful and motivating speech in the dressing room before wrapping up officially. In a video shared on BCCI.tv, Shastri could be heard hailing the team for its performance in the past years. He lauded the spirit of Indian players for holding the nerve in tougher times and showing great character on the field.

Advertisement

>Indian Players are Mentally And Physically Drained: Ravi Shastri on Bubble Fatigue

“You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, you go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. A great Indian cricket team, hear me out. This will go down as one of the great teams that has played the game over the last 5-6 years across all formats because the results are there to be seen," Shastri said.

The 59-year-old former all-rounder further spoke about team’s failed campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021, stating that it’s a part of the game and the players will get another chance to showcase their prowess.

“Yes, we didn’t have a great tournament. We could have won 1 or 2 ICC tournaments, but it didn’t happen. But that is sport, you’ll get another chance. You’ll be wiser, you will have more experience when the next opportunity comes.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri Era Biggest Wins: ‘New India’ Comes to The Fore in Tough Overseas Assignments

“But, for me, the most important thing is, in life, it’s not about what you accomplish. It’s what you overcome. What you have gone through over the last 2-3 years with Covid, the hurdles that come on the way, the write-offs that happen, everything.

>CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL VIDEO

“You go through all that and become stronger in the mind, tougher, and ready to play at the highest level to compete; and that’s the best thing I like about this Indian cricket team," Shastri concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here