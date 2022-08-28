'Thoda Toh Secret Rakhne Do': Rohit's Cheeky Reply to Pakistani Journalist on 'Who'll Open' Question - WATCH

The Asia Cup 2022 kicked off on Saturday in Dubai with Afghanistan defeating Sri Lanka in the opening tie by 8 wickets. Now, it’s time to witness the most-awaited game of the tournament – India vs Pakistan – which will be played in Dubai on Sunday evening. For the players, it could be just another game of cricket but the excitement of fans across both nations makes the face-off highly electrifying.

On the eve of the encounter, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference in which a Pakistani journalist asked him about the team’s opening pair for the summit clash. The previous tours of England and the West Indies saw several experiments with the top-order. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav were promoted up in the line-up when KL Rahul was rehabilitating.

However, the Karnataka batter is fit and back into the mix and it’s a no-brainer who would open the innings against Pakistan on Sunday. But to hear it from the captain himself, the Pakistani journalist put up the question. However, Rohit, who has been nailing press conferences for a long time now, didn’t spill the beans.

The Pakistani journalist asked, “Pichle kuch series mein India ne naye naye combinations try kie hai. Kabhi Pant aa rahe hai, kabhi Suryakumar Yadav aa rahe hai. Wo sirf isilie tha kyuki KL Rahul nahi the. AB jab wo wapas aa gaye hai toh apne jagah pe wahi ayenge ya kal aapke saath koi naya opening partner dekhne ko milega? (We saw India experimenting a lot with their opening pair in the last few series. Sometimes it was Pant, sometimes it was Suryakumar Yadav but it was mainly because of KL Rahul’s absence but now that he is back will he get his spot back straightaway?)".

Rohit is known for his cheeky replies and not disappointing anyone, he said, “Aap dekh lijie kal toss k baad kaun ayega. Thoda toh secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar. (You will get to see after toss tomorrow. Let us keep some secrets at least). We have decided to try new things. Some will work, some won’t. There’s no harm in trying. You won’t get answers if you don’t try. Whenever we get opportunities, we try new things. As far as the combination is concerned, you’ll get to know tomorrow only but we, as a team, have decided to keep trying new things. We’ve got a lot of answers in the last six-eight months and that has happened only because we have tried new things."

India will face Pakistan for the first time since their 10-wicket loss at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, last year.

