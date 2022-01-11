'Those Shots were Unnecessary': Harbhajan Singh Gives Major Advice Ahead to Rishabh Pant Ahead of 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant has been receiving massive criticism ever since he attempted a bold shot early in his innings, during the second Test against South Africa at Johannesburg. The batter was not able to get the ball clear the boundary and got caught behind for a three-ball duck. Several experts suggested that the shot was not required at that particular time. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has also voiced out his opinion on the debate surrounding Pant’s shot selection.

The former India spinner feels that Pant’s shots were “unnecessary" and had he spent more time on the wicket, he could have scored more runs. However, calling Pant a talented player who has the ability to single-handedly win matches, Harbhajan reckoned that though Pant needs to add more consistency to his batting.

“Rishabh Pant is a talented player and the kind who can win India matches single-handedly. If an Indian wicketkeeper has played good cricket on overseas pitches, played match-winning innings, it is him. Those innings have come out of his bat. Should we stick with him? Because the kind of shots he has played and the way he has got out. Sometimes I feel those shots were unnecessary. Had he spent more time on the wicket, he could have scored more runs," Harbhajan said on his YouTube video.

However, according to him, the 23-year-old batter-wicketkeeper should be more disciplined in his batting, for which coach Rahul Dravid should have a word with him.

“But at the same time, if the same shots click, we say ‘What a bold player. He comes with a positive intent from the first ball’. What I feel is that positive intent is one thing… it doesn’t mean that you start stepping out and play shots. Even when you play a defensive stroke, that too can be from positive intent. If you go and start swinging your bats and play such shots, question will be raised at you," said Harbhajan.

“I would really want to see Pant getting more chances. He is a match-winner, and the day he plays those innings, he would win India the match. Rahul Dravid needs to speak with him in terms of batting in a certain approach. Smoking sixes is not everything. Taking singles and leaving balls are important too," he added.

