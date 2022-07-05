'Thought I Would Never Play For Mumbai Again': Talented Batter Recalls Tough Time

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was in red-hot form in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season. Sarfaraz notched up 982 runs at a staggering average of 122.75 after playing six matches. Overall, he scored four centuries along with two half-centuries in the 2021-22 season.

The youngster might be enjoying a stunning form currently but he has had his fair share of struggles in life.

While recalling his journey, Sarfaraz shared an emotional anecdote.

“When I had left Mumbai and was on my way to UP, I had played U14, U16, U19, U25 as well as Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. So we all know that jumbo bag of blue colour in which I was filling all my Ranji Trophy clothes. So when I was storing that bag as we no longer needed that kit, I had tears in my eyes as it was my dream to score a Ranji Trophy hundred in Mumbai clothes," the Mumbai-born batter was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Sarfaraz explains that he was saddened because he thought that he would never represent Mumbai again. “I was emotional because I thought I would never play for Mumbai again. I even wanted my photo to come in the newspapers where I have taken off my helmet and I am showing my bat after scoring the hundred,"

he added.

Back in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz made a remarkable comeback. He played an sparkling knock of 301 not out against Uttar Pradesh. The innings comprised 30 fours and eight sixes. The contest did end in a draw but Sarfaraz had made his mark.

The 22-year-old batter displayed phenomenal talent and guided Mumbai to the final during the Ranji Torophy 2021-22.

In the summit clash, he scored a superb century against Madhya Pradesh in first innings. He had slammed 13 boundaries and two sixes during his splendid knock of 134 off 243.

Later, he also contributed significantly in the second innings after scoring 45 runs. Though, his heroics eventually proved to be inconsequential as Mumbai suffered a defeat by six wickets.

Overall, Sarfaraz has played 25 first-class matches and scored 2530 runs at an average of 81.61. He has eight centuries and seven half centuries in first-class cricket.

