'Thought They'd Consider me for Birmingham Test...': Wriddhiman Saha Opens up on His India Comeback

India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has had many ups and downs in his professional life this year. He was snubbed from the Indian Test set-up, the only format he plays as of now, and then had to part ways with Bengal Cricket after his commitment with the association was questioned. Meanwhile, he had an unethical encounter with a renowned sports journalist that quite affected his time off the field.

Recently, Saha found a new destination in his cricketing career. The 37-year-old joined the Tripura Cricket team as a mentor and a player, looking forward to better 2nd innings.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda, Saha opened up on a number of issues that revolved around him lately. One of them was his non-selection for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham.

Advertisement

On being asked if the cricketer has left the hopes of making a comeback, Saha said, “The Indian team told me in February that they wanted to look beyond me. After performing well in the IPL, I thought they would consider me for the Birmingham Test against England.

“Had they considered me for a Test recall, things could’ve been different. Everything is in the hands of the selectors. I hold no grudges against anyone and completely respect their decision," he added.

Saha was left heartbroken when his commitment to Bengal Cricket was questioned by CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das. The latter is currently travelling to the United Kingdom as Team India’s manager.

“After he [Das] made those comments, I asked Avishek Dalmiya to do something about it. However, CAB took no action, and he was instead rewarded. That means nobody paid heed to my request," Saha was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

“The matter wasn’t so serious that it couldn’t be resolved. I never imagined that I would have to leave Bengal someday. But when I didn’t get any response from CAB, I felt I had no dignity left. I’ve always played the sport with a lot of passion and commitment, so it hurt me even more," he added.

Saha, a veteran of 40 Tests and 122 first-class games, was one of the top performers for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He played 11 games and scored 317 runs at a strike rate of 122.39.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here