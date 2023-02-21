'Throne of Finesse': Shubham Gill's Latest Photoshoot Has Everyone Talking

Be it with his swashbuckling batting or on-flick fashion sense, young Indian cricketer Shubman Gill leaves no stone unturned to enthral his fans. The 23-year-old opener has a glittery social media presence and frequently uploads photos in eye-catchy outfits on his Instagram handle. The latest inclusion arrived on the list after Gill collaborated with Indian batter Nitish Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah. The cricketer joined hands with Saachi- an architectural designer by profession- to promote the former’s newly curated gold-plated chair. In the caption, the entrepreneur termed the chair a “throne of finesse."

Advertisement

The photo captured in a rusty location reveals Shubman Gill being seated on the chair in an uber-cool avatar. Exuding swag, the cricketer sported a matte-black t-shirt which he teamed up with black denim. Adding a touch of contrast to his look, Gill slipped into a black-and-white sneaker. His all-black ensemble did nothing but enhanced the beauty of the furniture to another level.

ALSO READ | BCCI Close to Bringing Adidas Onboard as Apparel Sponsor

Advertisement

Shubman Gill has made his name in world cricket following some explosive batting shows in recent times. He has been spitting fire in limited-over formats this year. The stylish batter has already added his name to the record books. Gill became only the fifth Indian player to score a double-century in ODI cricket. He achieved the milestone during a match against New Zealand on January 18. Gill also holds the record for the highest T20I score by an Indian batter after playing a blistering knock of 126 runs against the Kiwis during the same tour.

Looking at his latest assignments, Shubman Gill has now been accompanying the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil. However, he did not feature in the playing eleven of the first two Tests and is still waiting for his opportunity.

Advertisement

Following KL Rahul’s below-par performance in the series so far, Gill could feature in the third Test slated to begin on March 1 in Indore. India already has a 2-0 lead in the series and will look to seal the series with yet another win. Australia have struggled to find answers to India’s spin attack so far with both matches ending in three days. While India will look for yet another dominant performance, the visitors will be eyeing a comeback in the series.

Get the latest Cricket News here