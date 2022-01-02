>THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers: Sydney Thunder will face Adelaide Strikers in the 32nd match of Big Bash League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 01:45 PM IST on January 02, Sunday.

Sydney Thunder will start the game as favourites against Adelaide Strikers. The team has done a decent job in the league so far. Thunder are occupying fourth place after winning three out of six league matches. The franchise is struggling to achieve consistency. They are coming into the match after defeating Perth Scorchers by 34 runs.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are experiencing a horrible run in the tournament. They have won just one match while things didn’t go their way on five occasions. Batting has been the main concern for the team and they need to buckle up to improve their performance.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>THU vs STR Telecast

THU vs STR match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>THU vs STR Live Streaming

The Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>THU vs STR Match Details

The Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 01:45 PM IST on January 02, Sunday.

>THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mitchell Marsh

>Vice-Captain: Sam Billings

>Suggested Playing XI for THU vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Advertisement

>Batters: Jonathan Wells, Alex Ross, Matt Renshaw, Jason Sangha

>Allrounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Sams

>Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Rashid Khan, Tanveer Sangha, George Garton

>THU vs STR Probable XIs

>Sydney Thunder: Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams

>Adelaide Strikers: Harry Nielson (wk), Thomas Kelly, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here