TIC vs BDM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between Titabor CCC and BDMTCC: Titabor CCC will be playing their first match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship as they will lock horns with BDMTCC. The two teams will be new to the playing conditions as the encounter will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground on March 15, Tuesday.

Titabor CCC have picked a strong and experienced team on paper. They have placed their bets on domestic players who have delivered excellent performances in the recent past. Master Queen Kumar-Thengal is likely to be the standout performer for the team in the competition. He has excellent records both as a batter and bowler.

Coming to BDMTCC, the team has trusted the young and dynamic players to take them through in the league. Though the cricket club has roped in talented players, they lack experience in their team. Diptesh, Rajkuudin. Kironjyoti Saikia and Derhasa Boro are the crucial players for the team.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Titabor CCC and BDMTCC; here is everything you need to know:

TIC vs BDM Telecast

Titabor CCC vs BDMTCC game will not be televised in India

TIC vs BDM Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIC vs BDM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 01:00 PM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

TIC vs BDM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wasim Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Prabin Das

Suggested Playing XI for TIC vs BDM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anurag Talukdar

Batters: Diptesh Saha, Parth Khaklari, Wasim Ahmed, Prabin Das

All-rounders: Munti Hazarika, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Rajakuddin Ahmed

Advertisement

Bowlers: Sidharth Sarmah, Musaddique Hussain, Dipankar Pachani

TIC vs BDM Probable XIs

Titabor CCC: Rishav Dutta, Dipankar Pachani, Probin Bohra(wk), Parth Khaklari, Ananta Borah, Prabin Das, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Munti Hazarika, Basanta Kaman, Rishav Handique, Macklo Phukan

BDMTCC: Diptesh Saha, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Rajakuddin Ahmed, Sidharth Sarmah, Musaddique Hussain, Roshan Basfore, Sumanta Jha, Rabi Chetry, Derhasa Boro

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here