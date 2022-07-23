TIG vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tigers XI vs Bulls XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 Match 19, July 23, Cricket Association Ground, Puducherry, 9:30 am IST

TIG vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 19 between Tigers XI and Bulls XI: Tigers XI will take on Bulls XI in the Pondicherry T20 2022 tournament on Saturday, July 23. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry at 9:30 am IST.

The Tigers’ most recent match was a nail-biter versus the Lions XI. After a grueling encounter, the Tigers lost the match in the super over. After being knocked over for only 140 runs, the bowlers delivered an outstanding effort to keep them in the game. The match proceeded to the super over after the scores were tied. The Tigers lost the super over by 8 runs.

Meanwhile, the Bulls ended their losing streak after defeating the Tuskers XI by nine wickets in their last match. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be hoping to continue on the win that they secured against TUS.

Both teams are at the bottom of the points chart and will be looking for a win. Bulls XI must significantly improve their performance if they want to climb the rankings.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 19 between Tigers XI and Bulls XI; here is everything you need to know:

TIG vs BUL Telecast

The match between Tigers XI and Bulls XI will not be telecast in India.

TIG vs BUL Live Streaming

The match between Tigers XI and Bulls XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIG vs BUL Match 19 Details

The TIG vs BUL match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Saturday, July 23, at 9:30 am IST.

TIG vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jayaprakash Manikandan

Vice-Captain: Abin Mathew

Suggested Playing XI for TIG vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: George Samuel, Siddarth Naidu

Batsmen: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Abin Mathew

All-rounders: Lawrence Jawaharraj, Yash Jadhav, SB Sai Chetan

Bowlers: Ashok Kumar, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Karthik B Nair

Tigers XI vs Bulls XI Possible Starting XI:

Tigers XI Predicted Line-up: Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Yash Jadhav, SB Sai Chetan, R Adithya Reddy, Ashith Rajiv, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Bulls XI Predicted Line-up: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Siddarth Naidu A(wk), Rajasekar Reddy, Ashwath Sridhar, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Surendiran P, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Ashok Kumar R, Kumar Pazhani

