TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tigers XI vs Panthers XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 TIG vs PAN match 18, July 22, 7:30 pm IST

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 18 between South Africa and England: Tigers XI will take on Panthers XI in the Pondicherry T20 2022 tournament on Friday, July 22. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry at 7:30 pm IST.

The Tigers’ last match was a nail-biting encounter against Lions XI where they lost in the super over. After being bowled out for just 140 runs, the bowling line-up put up an excellent performance to keep them in the match. As the stipulated 40 overs couldn’t separate the two sides, the match went on to the super over where they lost by 8 runs. They will be eager to bounce back against the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have been on a tremendous four-match win streak and are unbeaten in the tournament. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with 9 points to their name. However, their last match against Bulls XI was washed out by rain. They will be hoping to further consolidate their position at the top with another win on Friday.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 18; here is everything you need to know:

TIG vs PAN Telecast

The match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI will not be telecast in India.

TIG vs PAN Live Streaming

The match between Tigers XI and Panthers XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIG vs PAN Match 18 Details

The TIG vs PAN match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Friday, July 22, at 7:30 pm IST.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for TIG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Abin Mathew

Vice-Captain: Karthikeyan Jayasundaram

Wicketkeepers: George Samuel, Mathavan M

Batsmen: Ragupathy R, Sivamurugan M, Abin Mathew

All-rounders: Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, SB Sai Chetan, Jullian Jacob

Bowlers: Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Tigers XI vs Panthers XI Possible Starting XI:

Tigers XI Predicted Line-up: Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Yash Jadhav, SB Sai Chetan, R Adithya Reddy, Ashith Rajiv, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Panthers XI Predicted Line-up: Ragupathy R (c), Siva Kumar S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan M, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Jullian Jacob, Mathavan M(wk), Aravind Kothandapani, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja

