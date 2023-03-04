Home » Cricket Home » News » TIGC Signs Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as Brand Ambassador

TIGC Signs Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as Brand Ambassador

The cricket icon is all set to feature in a digital-first fashion campaign and endorse an all-new fashion line

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 21:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Suryakumar Yadav was announced as TIGC brand ambassador
Suryakumar Yadav was announced as TIGC brand ambassador

TIGC, one of India’s leading homegrown fast-fashion D2C men’s wear brands from the house of The Indian Garage Co., has announced the iconic Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador.

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) is one of the world’s leading white-ball cricketers. Known as “Mr. 360" and ranked number one among the ICC’s T20I batters, Suryakumar is an exceptional sportsman and a charismatic youth icon. This makes him the perfect fit for TIGC as a brand ambassador.

TIGC plans to leverage his popularity to increase brand visibility, drive engagement and establish itself as a top fashion choice among Indian youth through digital campaigns. SKY will be seen endorsing and launching an all-new range of casual apparel lines, including oversized t-shirts, casual shirts, sweaters, shorts, hoodies, jackets, chinos, denim, and sweatshirts.

Advertisement

Speaking about the partnership, Anant Tanted, Founder and CEO of The Indian Garage Co., said, “This is our maiden move to capture a piece of the digital-first fashion market in India. We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador of TIGC. He is an excellent sportsman, and his vivaciousness goes beyond the game. He represents everything TIGC stands for: innovation, fearlessness, boldness, and creativity! We are looking forward to a significant association with him!"

RELATED NEWS

Besides being available on its official website Tigc.in, TIGC is also available on Ajio, Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon. The brand is aiming to replicate the success of clothing in the footwear category. It has already forayed into women’s wear and plus-sized fashion under the house of brands format.

Expressing his excitement about the association, Suryakumar Yadav said, “Fashion for me is a combination of style and comfort, and I am happy to be associated with a fashion

brand like TIGC. Through this partnership, I hope to engage with my fans and share my sense of style."

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: March 04, 2023, 21:02 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 21:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year