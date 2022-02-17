Tim Paine Sexting Scandal: Victim Claims Cricket Tasmania Boss Allegedly Asked If She’s Ever Had Threesome

The heat of the Tim Paine sexting scandal investigation has reached former Cricket Tasmania boss, Stephen McMullen, who stands accused of making sexually suggestive comments to the women at the centre of the scandal. As per a Daily Mail report, court documents revealed that McMullen, who was back then the general manager of venue operation at Cricket Tasmania, allegedly made sexually charged passes to Renee Ferguson in 2017 when she was working as a receptionist for the sporting organisation.

In one of the instances, McCullen had allegedly asked Ferguson if she had previously participated in a threesome. McCullen allegedly also made a suggestive banana remark where he asked the complainant, “Oh, you need two bananas, do you?"

In her submission to the court, Ferguson said that she did not report the instances as previous complaints by other senior staff were brushed under the carpet by Cricket Tasmania.

McMullen had appealed to the court for dropping his name in the sexual harassment claim filed by Ferguson against him, Paine and Shannon Tubb, who then was Cricket Tasmania high-performance coach.

Ferguson said that her harassment at the sporting organisation was ‘relentless and systematic,’ forcing her to put up with the series of explicit messages and remarks for more than two years. She alleged that when she made a first made the complaint, one of her seniors reportedly brushed the allegation by telling her, “At least he has good taste in women," reported The Australian

Earlier in January this year, the court had encouraged Cricket Tasmania and Ferguson to settle the case outside the court. The mediation in this regard is set down for March 17

Paine had to resign from his Australia’s test captain posts after a series of sexually explicit chats between him and Ferguson had gone viral. He allegedly had sent a photo of his genitals in 2017 to Ferguson. While Paine made an emotional apology for the scandal, he added that the exchange was ‘consensual’ when it happened.

