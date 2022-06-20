'Time Flies': Virat Kohli Shares Special Video as he Celebrates 11 Years in Test Cricket

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli made his debut in Test cricket on this day back in 2011. On the anniversary of his Test debut, Kohli posted a video montage on his social media profiles. In the 17-second-long video, Kohli logs into a computer and opens a folder titled ‘Test.’ After that, in a series of clippings, Kohli’s memorable centuries, milestones, victories and celebrations with his teammates are shown as a film. “Time flies #20 June #TestDebut," Kohli captioned the video.

In his debut Test match, Kohli had played against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica. Indian team under the leadership of MS Dhoni won that Test match by 63 runs. Since then, the Delhi-born cricketer has played 101 matches for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. Earlier this year, Kohli’s 100th Test match took place against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Kohli scored his first Test century in his third series and eighth match against Australia. His maiden century appeared at the Adelaide. He had scored 116 in that Test match against the Aussies back in 2012. He is also the first Indian to score a century in a Pink-ball Test match, in November 2019. Notably, the Pink-ball century against Bangladesh also remains to be his last ton in international cricket.

The 33-year-old batter has so far amassed 8043 runs at an average of 49.95. Kohli has notched up 27 centuries along with 28 half-centuries. His highest score in the format remains to be unbeaten 254.

Earlier, in January, Kohli decided to relinquish his Test captaincy after team India’s 2-1 defeat against South Africa in the three-match series. In total, he had captained India in 68 Tests and managed to win 40 matches scripting an impressive win percentage of 59. This tally also includes a World Test Championship campaign that ended with India as runner-up. In the World Test Championship final, the Virat Kohli-led side endured an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in June 2021.

Kohli was not in action during the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The Indian Test team will face England in a Test match at Edgbaston on July 1.

