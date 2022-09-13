'Time For Rohit Sharma to Take a Punt on Rishabh Pant, Which MS Dhoni Took on Him': Wasim Jaffer

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer suggested that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma should take a punt on wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and promote him to bat at the opening spot in T20Is. The All India Selection Committee announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Monday as Pant found a place in the team despite his below-par show in the shortest format of game. Apart from Pant, Dinesh Karthik also made the cut to the squad as the other wicketkeeping option.

Pant has played 58 T20Is in which he scored 934 at an average of 23.94. His strike rate of 126.21 has come under scrutiny in recent times. The team management has also used Pant as an opener this year in two matches but he failed to create any major impact on the given opportunities with scores of 26 and 1.

Jaffer pointed at former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also took the punt on Rohit in 2013 and promote him as an opener which worked very well for the Mumbaikar.

The former cricketer feels that according to him opening is the perfect slot for Pant in the shortest format of the game.

“I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC," Jaffer tweeted.

Rohit was asked to open the innings for India in Champions Trophy 2013 which completely redeemed his career as he was struggling to get many opportunities in the middle-order.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently the designated opening partner of Rohit in T20Is but his approach in the recent matches has come under the scanner. The flamboyant opener had a forgettable Asia Cup where he scored just one half-century that too came in a dead rubber against Afghanistan. He scored 132 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 122.22. While Pant scored 51 runs in three innings while batting in the middle-order.

India will play Australia and South Africa before the T20I World Cup and the two series will help the team management to find the right playing XI for the mega ICC event.

