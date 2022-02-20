'Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in'-Ravi Shastri Demands BCCI Intervention In Wriddhiman Saha Threat Case

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has tweeted in support of wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha who had earlier claimed that he was threatened by a journalist as he refused to answer his call for an interview. Saha also posted a snapshot on Twitter just to corroborate the claims made by him. Meanwhile, a number of cricketers have come out and supported Saha, and now Shastri too tweeted.

Advertisement

“Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that’s happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS," tweeted Ravi Shastri.

>‘Neither is He Respected Nor a Journalist’: Sehwag Lashes Out At Media Person For Threatening Saha

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has slammed the journalist for threatening veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for an interview. The 37-year-old on Sunday took to social media and shared the screenshots of the messages he received from the journalist. Saha was furious over the way he was treated but didn’t reveal the identity of the reporter.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha tweeted with pictures of messages he received from a reporter.

Advertisement

Reacting to the episode, Sehwag also came forward on the micro-blogging site, lashing out at the media person. “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi," Sehwag tweeted.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here