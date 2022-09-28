'Time Spent With His Family Has Done Virat Kohli Wonders': Former India Fielding Coach

Team India received a massive boost as Virat Kohli returned to form at the right time ahead of the T20 World Cup. He has been scoring runs consistently in recent matches. Kohli ended his century drought in Asia Cup with a sublime ton against Afghanistan and he carried forward his form against Australia with a crucial half-century in the series-decider to help India clinch the series 2-1.

Earlier, this year, several former cricketers started raising questions about Kohli’s place in the T20I set-up. However, the batting maverick took a short break from cricket ahead of Asia Cup 2022 and missed the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe to work on his mental health. During the multi-nation tournament, Kohli admitted that the break helped him get in the right frame of mind.

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar, who worked closely with Kohli, suggested that the break the premier batter took has done wonders for him.

“He is in a better space now. Like he admitted himself, he was probably not in the right frame of mind and now has got it in the right place. The break has done him wonders; the time spent with his family has done him wonders. And we saw what he could do right in the first game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup," Sridhar told Cricket.com.

Kohli looked energetic on the field in recent matches and has been running hard to help his team with his athletic abilities.

Sridhar suggested that Kohli is fielding like a panther and said that looking at his recent form it’s evident that the ‘King is Back’.

The 33-year-old scored crucial 63 runs off 48 balls as he played with responsibility in a tricky situation and helped India clinch the series. His knock was laced with three fours and four sixes.

“After seeing him bat from ringside in Hyderabad, you can well and truly say that the king is back. Great mindset. He is fielding like a panther and his batting is brilliant. All in all, it augurs extremely well for Indian cricket going into the World Cup," he added.

