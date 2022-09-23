'Time to Get Rid of Babar And Rizwan, Itne Selfish Players': Pakistan Star Bowler Takes a Swipe at Critics

Pakistan captain Babar Azam answered his critics in style, hitting a second T20I century, starring in a successful chase of 200 runs against England on Thursday night in Karachi.

Babar belted an unbeaten 110 while his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan made an equally impressive 88 not out with the pair making a mockery of the target of 200 to lead Pakistan to a big 10-wicket win which also helped them draw level at 1-1 in the seven-match series.

The pair broke a host of records during their double-century stand. They have now added 1929 runs as partners which is the most in T20I history, surpassing the pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who held the record with 1743 runs.

Babar and Rizwan have also recorded seven century stands in T20Is which is also a record. And the 203-run stand is the biggest in a T20 chase as well.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi posted a tweet soon after the record win which was brimming with sarcasm, aimed at the the critics who pointed out the relatively low strike-rate of Babar and Rizwan harming Pakistan in T20Is.

“I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi?" Shaheen tweeted which soon went viral.

He added, “Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team".

Babar was under pressure after a miserable outing at the Asia Cup. “I always had the belief and you need that as a sportsman. The team always supported me and kept backing me," he said during the post-match presentation.

The third T20I of the series will be played on Friday at the same venue.

